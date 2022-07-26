U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) PT Raised to $52.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup to $52.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB stock opened at $48.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average of $52.75. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $71.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $768,650,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8,676.4% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,904,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,899,000 after acquiring an additional 12,757,920 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 237.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,112,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596,021 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,856,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,942,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,810 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

