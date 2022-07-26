UBS Group Raises Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Price Target to $16.00

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at UBS Group to $16.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HTLD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Heartland Express Stock Performance

HTLD stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.29. 28,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,092. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.27 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 161,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 91,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

