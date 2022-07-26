Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $4.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $71.60 million, a PE ratio of -63.43 and a beta of 1.45. Ultralife has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $8.64.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $30.37 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 30,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $159,588.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 740,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,849,835.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 30,690 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $159,588.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 740,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,849,835.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas Louis Saeli acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,446 shares in the company, valued at $343,776.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 52,970 shares of company stock worth $268,069. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Ultralife by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ultralife by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ultralife by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 410,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 34,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 458,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 101,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

