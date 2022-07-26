Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $4.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $71.60 million, a PE ratio of -63.43 and a beta of 1.45. Ultralife has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $8.64.
Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $30.37 million during the quarter.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Ultralife by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ultralife by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ultralife by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 410,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 34,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 458,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 101,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.
Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.
