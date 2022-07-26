Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Price Down 2.2% Over Last Week (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market cap of $5.81 million and approximately $42,243.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004771 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001574 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002176 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00017369 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001954 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000308 BTC.
Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Profile
Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.
Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Trading
