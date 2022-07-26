Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Achieves Market Capitalization of $883,163.77 (UAXIE)

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 26th. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a market cap of $883,163.77 and $370.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0883 or 0.00000422 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004775 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001582 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002179 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00017335 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001979 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000310 BTC.
Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Coin Profile
Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.
Buying and Selling Unicly Mystic Axies Collection
