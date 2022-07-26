Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 36.33 Per Share

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 36.33 ($0.44) per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.90. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Unilever Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,023 ($48.47) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £102.63 billion and a PE ratio of 2,025.38. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,185 ($50.42). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,711.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,658.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($55.42) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($48.19) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Unilever from GBX 3,800 ($45.78) to GBX 4,000 ($48.19) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 4,600 ($55.42) price target on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($40.96) price target on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,036.43 ($48.63).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

