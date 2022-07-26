Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Universal Insurance Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE UVE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.47. 110,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,303. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.49. Universal Insurance has a one year low of $11.42 and a one year high of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $354.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $287.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Insurance will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Universal Insurance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Insurance

In other news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $258,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,401,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,121,899.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 1,340.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 8,807 shares in the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.