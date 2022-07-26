Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.19

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.19 and last traded at $23.28, with a volume of 43566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Upstart from $44.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $245.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Upstart from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Upstart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.69.

Upstart Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.13 million. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $549,150.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 186,367 shares in the company, valued at $13,645,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $549,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 186,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,645,791.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,550 shares of company stock worth $5,861,619 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 16.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after acquiring an additional 840,668 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,845,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,096,000 after acquiring an additional 594,854 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,312,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,715,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,238,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,376,000 after acquiring an additional 315,537 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

