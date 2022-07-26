US Capital Advisors Upgrades Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) to “Hold”

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $48.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92. Cheniere Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 270.04% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, Director James Robert Ball sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $167,526.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,308,781 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $224,243,000 after acquiring an additional 178,340 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,342,380 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,183,000 after acquiring an additional 325,695 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,359,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,433,000 after acquiring an additional 173,770 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 949,727 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,527,000 after acquiring an additional 184,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 930,284 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,430,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

