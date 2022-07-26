UTU Protocol Market Cap Reaches $564,189.02 (UTU)

UTU Protocol (UTU) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last week, UTU Protocol has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One UTU Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. UTU Protocol has a market cap of $564,189.02 and approximately $1,689.00 worth of UTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004779 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,052.81 or 1.00105828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006171 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004774 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003545 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002441 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00125227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00029624 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004754 BTC.

UTU Protocol Profile

UTU Protocol (CRYPTO:UTU) is a coin. UTU Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,476,610 coins. The official message board for UTU Protocol is utu-trust.medium.com. UTU Protocol’s official website is protocol.utu.io. UTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UTU_trust.

UTU Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UTU Technologies is based in Kenya, UTU was founded to offer a different, social-relationship based approach to establishing trust, rather than scores, aggregated reviews and ratings in order to transform the sharing economy into a trust economy. For this purpose, UTU Technologies is building a platform consisting of two main components: A trusted recommendation service, a web service to deliver trusted service recommendations based on users’ and providers’ social relationships and other data, and A decentralised and blockchain-based protocol to enable users to make publicly verifiable staked endorsements (or disapprovals) of services, and to facilitate the necessary data provision. Each of these activities has the potential to earn rewards for the user, thus incentivising them to partake. The protocol will also not only be useable for our own service, but also other, 3rd-party services. UTU Tecnologies wants to incentivise clients directly to provide data. For this purpose, we devise a blockchain-based protocol with a non-transferable utility token — UTU Tokens — to be built on a blockchain platform. Intuitively, clients will be rewarded for active participation in the system with UTU Tokens. They can be used to make staked endorsements and access trusted recommendations provided by the UTU Recommendation Service and other services. The token will be non-transferable to prevent people “buying into” the network, essentially buying trust. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UTU Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

