V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lessened its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in V.F. were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

VFC stock opened at $47.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.27. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $43.08 and a 52 week high of $84.96.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on V.F. from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on V.F. to $59.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.11.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In related news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,740.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.40 per share, with a total value of $136,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,675. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,740.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 16,000 shares of company stock worth $740,070. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

