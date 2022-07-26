Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Evolution Advisers Inc.

Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 14.6% of Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $19,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $4.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,559. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.99 and its 200 day moving average is $259.55. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.19 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

