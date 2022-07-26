Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,017 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $66,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,214,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,657,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,621,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $241.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $268.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.99.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

