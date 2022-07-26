Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 81.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,561,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,226,000 after acquiring an additional 246,041 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,296,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,122,000 after acquiring an additional 35,379 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,015.9% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 747,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,718,000 after acquiring an additional 737,944 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,725,000 after purchasing an additional 49,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 449,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter.

VGT opened at $350.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.80. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $313.66 and a twelve month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

