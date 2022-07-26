Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by Evolution Advisers Inc.

Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Evolution Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.98. 11,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,316. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.84. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $91.56.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
- Simpson Manufacturing Quietly Builds Foundations For Growth
- Oil & Gas Stocks That Will Likely Outperform Despite Falling Crude Prices
- Is NIO’s Valuation a Bull Trap or a Screaming Buy?
- Is RPM International Shifting Into High Gear?
- Is High-Yield Whirlpool A Value Trap?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.