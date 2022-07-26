Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by Evolution Advisers Inc.

Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Evolution Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.98. 11,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,316. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.84. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $91.56.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.