Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,226,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,190,000 after acquiring an additional 40,963 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 976,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,834,000 after acquiring an additional 130,190 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 939,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 814,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,505,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 744,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,624,000 after buying an additional 468,184 shares during the period.

Shares of VOT stock traded down $3.01 on Tuesday, hitting $183.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,637. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.85. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $166.75 and a twelve month high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

