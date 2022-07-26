Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $94.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $86.63 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.16.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

