Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Shares Acquired by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $5,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVOG. Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $664,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IVOG stock opened at $170.35 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $152.79 and a one year high of $219.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.77.

