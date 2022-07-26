Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.1% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $31,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,382,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 24,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $198.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.73.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

