Venus (XVS) Price Reaches $4.84 on Major Exchanges

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Venus has a total market capitalization of $58.89 million and approximately $4.40 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus coin can currently be bought for about $4.84 or 0.00023166 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Venus has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,858.54 or 0.99856330 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00041554 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.
- Function X (FX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001165 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001810 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004712 BTC.
- YES WORLD (YES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000037 BTC.
- Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001711 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000049 BTC.
About Venus
Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official website is venus.io. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Venus
