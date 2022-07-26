Venus (XVS) Price Reaches $4.84 on Major Exchanges

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Venus has a total market capitalization of $58.89 million and approximately $4.40 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus coin can currently be bought for about $4.84 or 0.00023166 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Venus has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,858.54 or 0.99856330 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00041554 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001810 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004712 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Venus

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official website is venus.io. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

