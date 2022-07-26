Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Verano from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verano presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Shares of VRNOF stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average is $8.96. Verano has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Verano ( OTCMKTS:VRNOF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $202.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.46 million. Verano had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. Research analysts expect that Verano will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

