Vetri Price Reaches $0.0100 on Top Exchanges (VLD)

Vetri (VLD) traded up 121.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Vetri coin can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vetri has a market cap of $3.69 million and approximately $186.00 worth of Vetri was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vetri has traded 81.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vetri Coin Profile

VLD is a coin. Vetri’s total supply is 449,848,164 coins and its circulating supply is 369,021,637 coins. Vetri’s official Twitter account is @valid_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vetri’s official message board is blog.vetri.global. The Reddit community for Vetri is /r/vetri_global and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vetri is vetri.global.

Vetri Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Valid is a data marketplace that will consist of a mobile wallet for users to manage their digital identity and person data. Furthermore, the platform users will be able to manage web applications for consumers to buy and access their data on the marketplace. Valid token (VLD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will work as a utility token, enabling the transactions between users and data consumers on the Valid marketplace. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vetri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vetri should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vetri using one of the exchanges listed above.

