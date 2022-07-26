Vidulum Price Tops $0.0300 on Major Exchanges (VDL)

Vidulum (VDL) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for $0.0300 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $512,474.62 and approximately $591.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00051232 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

Vidulum (CRYPTO:VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 17,086,081 coins and its circulating supply is 17,071,231 coins. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

