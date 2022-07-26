VIG (VIG) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

VIG (VIG) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VIG has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. VIG has a market capitalization of $780,977.57 and $26.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

VIG

VIG Coin Profile

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 894,758,355 coins. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin.

VIG Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

