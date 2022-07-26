Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Village Super Market from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Village Super Market Stock Down 0.8 %

Village Super Market stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. Village Super Market has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $25.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.24.

Village Super Market Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Village Super Market’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Village Super Market during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Super Market during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Village Super Market by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. 41.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen; and various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of twenty-nine ShopRite supermarkets, five Fairway Markets, and three Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

