Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Village Super Market from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Village Super Market Trading Down 0.8 %

VLGEA opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.24. Village Super Market has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $25.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Village Super Market

Village Super Market Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Super Market in the fourth quarter worth $714,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 395.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 18,985 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Village Super Market during the 4th quarter worth $405,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 17,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen; and various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of twenty-nine ShopRite supermarkets, five Fairway Markets, and three Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

