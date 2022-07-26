Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEAGet Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Village Super Market from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

VLGEA opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.24. Village Super Market has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $25.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Super Market in the fourth quarter worth $714,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 395.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 18,985 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Village Super Market during the 4th quarter worth $405,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 17,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen; and various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of twenty-nine ShopRite supermarkets, five Fairway Markets, and three Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

