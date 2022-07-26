Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Village Super Market from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.
Village Super Market Trading Down 0.8 %
VLGEA opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.24. Village Super Market has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $25.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.20.
Village Super Market Company Profile
Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen; and various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of twenty-nine ShopRite supermarkets, five Fairway Markets, and three Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.
