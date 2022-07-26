Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $185.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 190 ($2.29) in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.41) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays upgraded Virgin Money UK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut Virgin Money UK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Virgin Money UK Stock Performance

Shares of Virgin Money UK stock opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.