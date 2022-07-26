Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 140200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Visionstate Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of C$2.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04.

Visionstate Company Profile

Visionstate Corp. engages in the research and development of technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. The company, through its subsidiary, Visionstate IoT Inc, provides state-of-the-art IoT platform that tracks and monitors cleaning and maintenance activities in publicly accessible buildings and spaces.

