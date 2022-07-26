Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Shares Gap Up to $6.57

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.57, but opened at $6.76. Vista Energy shares last traded at $6.86, with a volume of 11,127 shares traded.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $586.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 2.48.
Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $207.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.
