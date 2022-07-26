Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Gap Down to $29.60

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.60, but opened at $28.25. Vista Outdoor shares last traded at $27.78, with a volume of 6,824 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Vista Outdoor to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.69.

Insider Activity

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.87 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.41%. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Dylan Scott Ramsey sold 8,422 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $318,098.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,369.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $5,754,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,443.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dylan Scott Ramsey sold 8,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $318,098.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,369.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,780 shares of company stock valued at $10,373,989. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 164.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 49,030 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 13.0% in the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 261.2% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 159,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after buying an additional 114,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Featured Stories

