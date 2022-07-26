Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Price Target Lowered to €21.00 at UBS Group

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at UBS Group from €28.70 ($29.29) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VLPNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Voestalpine from €35.00 ($35.71) to €29.00 ($29.59) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Voestalpine from €34.00 ($34.69) to €35.00 ($35.71) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Voestalpine from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voestalpine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Get Voestalpine alerts:

Voestalpine Price Performance

Voestalpine stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.11. The stock had a trading volume of 11,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average is $5.75. Voestalpine has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $9.61.

Voestalpine Company Profile

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.