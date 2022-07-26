Waldron Private Wealth LLC Acquires 6 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 470 shares of company stock valued at $952,060. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,834.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,972.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,173.54. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,669.34 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 99.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,690.10.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

