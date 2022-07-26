Waldron Private Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,264 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Starbucks by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,126 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 10,414 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.76.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $81.50 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $126.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.98. The company has a market capitalization of $93.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

