Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $152.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at MKM Partners from $159.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 24.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walmart from $156.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.52.

Shares of WMT opened at $121.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $334.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.93.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $1,507,971,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 14,883.3% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,651,000 after buying an additional 3,202,747 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $220,119,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 6,198.0% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457,491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $201,526,000 after buying an additional 1,434,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

