Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.62-1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $147.34 billion. Walmart also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.69-$5.81 EPS.
Walmart Stock Down 0.1 %
WMT opened at $132.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $361.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity
In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Walmart (WMT)
- MarketBeat Podcast Bear Market Tips For Active Traders
- Palantir Stock is Showing Signs of Life
- Taking a Look at Nvidia’s Stock Amidst The Semiconductor Chip Gut
- The Institutions Like The Color Of PPG Industries
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.