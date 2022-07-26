Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.62-1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $147.34 billion. Walmart also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.69-$5.81 EPS.

Walmart Stock Down 0.1 %

WMT opened at $132.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $361.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Walmart to $159.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $149.31.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.