Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Cut to $152.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $165.00 to $152.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.13% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.83.
Walmart Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $132.02 on Tuesday. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $361.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.93.
Insider Transactions at Walmart
In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Walmart
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
