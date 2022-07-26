Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Lowered to $148.00 at DA Davidson

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Walmart from $166.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.76.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $121.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $332.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.50 and its 200 day moving average is $137.93. Walmart has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

