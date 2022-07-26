Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Washington Trust Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:WASH opened at $50.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.75. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $60.96.

Washington Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WASH. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the first quarter worth $399,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 58.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 59.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

