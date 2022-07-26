Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.6 %

Waste Management stock opened at $155.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $170.18. The stock has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,046,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,204 shares of company stock worth $10,105,354. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More

