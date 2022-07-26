Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $331.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $313.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.18. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $220.20 and a 12 month high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.94.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total transaction of $24,432,625.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,493,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,914,812,113.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total transaction of $24,432,625.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,493,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,914,812,113.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,104,337 shares of company stock valued at $349,826,141. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

