Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Has $3.86 Million Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,354 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp comprises 1.8% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,824,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,003,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5,766.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,913,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,800 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,084,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,064,000 after acquiring an additional 811,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,353,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,122,000 after acquiring an additional 636,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.98. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

