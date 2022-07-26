Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,473,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $504,180,000 after buying an additional 103,301 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $3,353,000. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In related news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 293 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $41,028.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,205.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Financial Group Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on AFG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

AFG opened at $133.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.71 and a 12 month high of $152.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.88.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $1.11. American Financial Group had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

