Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $236.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.55. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.19 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

