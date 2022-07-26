Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Purchases 90 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 873.3% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 823.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of American Express from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.00.

AXP opened at $152.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $114.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

