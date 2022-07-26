Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Takes $207,000 Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.36, for a total value of $99,262.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,458,839.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.36, for a total value of $99,262.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,458,839.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $2,113,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,133,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,731 shares of company stock valued at $7,840,631 in the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWAV. Wolfe Research began coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $221.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $235.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $180.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.43.

ShockWave Medical stock opened at $208.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.34 and a beta of 1.28. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $249.73.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 million. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

