Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Coterra Energy (CTRA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE: CTRA) recently:

7/22/2022 – Coterra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – Coterra Energy had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at MKM Partners. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Coterra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $29.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Coterra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $44.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Coterra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $41.00 to $37.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/24/2022 – Coterra Energy was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.

6/14/2022 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $41.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/13/2022 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/6/2022 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CTRA stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.30. 445,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,763,452. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.86 and a 200 day moving average of $27.08. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 35.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.91%.

In related news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 281,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,426,226.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 281,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,426,226.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,327 shares of company stock worth $3,213,039. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,464,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $432,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

