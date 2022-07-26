Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.00

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $23.99, with a volume of 855590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.97.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Welbilt ( NYSE:WBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Welbilt had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $330.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Welbilt’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,618,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,481 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,201,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Welbilt by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,860,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,676,000 after buying an additional 1,003,642 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Welbilt by 91,501.7% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 916,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,795,000 after buying an additional 915,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Welbilt by 423.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,118,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,576,000 after buying an additional 905,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

