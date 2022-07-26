Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.00

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2022

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBTGet Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $23.99, with a volume of 855590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Welbilt Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Welbilt had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $330.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Welbilt’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welbilt

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,618,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,481 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,201,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Welbilt by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,860,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,676,000 after buying an additional 1,003,642 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Welbilt by 91,501.7% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 916,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,795,000 after buying an additional 915,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Welbilt by 423.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,118,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,576,000 after buying an additional 905,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.