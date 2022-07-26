Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stake Increased by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 99,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 25,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 11,331 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.19. The company had a trading volume of 337,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,099,392. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.64. The company has a market cap of $163.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

