Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) PT Lowered to $95.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Truist Financial to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WAL. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.86.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

NYSE WAL traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.92. 29,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,525. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.08 and its 200-day moving average is $84.59. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $68.41 and a 1 year high of $124.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Insider Activity

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.09. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $628.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey bought 3,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.67 per share, for a total transaction of $236,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,100.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dale Gibbons acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.22 per share, for a total transaction of $154,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,365 shares in the company, valued at $19,950,945.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.67 per share, with a total value of $236,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,100.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,150 shares of company stock worth $549,224 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,678,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.