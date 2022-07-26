Whiteheart (WHITE) Trading 10.3% Lower Over Last Week

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Whiteheart coin can now be bought for approximately $100.18 or 0.00476367 BTC on exchanges. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $890,416.18 and $44,001.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00016910 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart launched on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Whiteheart Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

